Monday, 26.03.2018
Riga airport to offer 100 direct flight destinations in summer
Twelve new destinations have been added to the summer flight timetable - Kutaisi (Georgia), Girona (Spain), Gdansk (Poland), Paphos (Cyprus), Lisbon (Portugal), Burgas (Bulgaria), Malaga (Spain), Kaliningrad (Russia), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Sochi (Russia), Split (Croatia) and Bordeaux (France).
"The steady increase in the number of passengers and the volume of cargo confirms that Riga Airport has chosen the right development strategy. It is also appreciated by airlines, as evidenced by the increasing number carriers who choose to expand or start their operations at Riga Airport, thus enabling us to offer travelers the widest destination network in the Baltics," said Ilona Lice, CEO of Riga International Airport.
In April this year, the Latvian-based Icelandic carrier Primera Air will launch regular service from Riga to Malaga, one of the most sought after recreational destinations in southern Spain. Also, Ukrainian International Airlines will double the number of its weekly direct flights to Kiev, and from now on passengers will have an opportunity to travel from Riga to the capital of Ukraine 14 times a week.
Riga International Airport is the largest air traffic hub in the Baltic states. In 2017, the Riga airport served over six million passengers or 45 percent of the total number of air passengers in the three Baltic states.
