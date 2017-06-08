Airport, Baltic States – CIS, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
Wizz Air launches flights between Riga and Kutaisi
Wizz Air will be flying on the Riga-Kutaisi route two times a week - on Wednesday and Sunday.
Kutaisi is the third largest city and one of the most popular tourism destinations in Georgia.
Wizz Air started offering flights from Riga in March 2010. Since then over 2.3 million passengers had used Wizz Air to fly to and from Riga. In 2014 Wizz Air set up a base in Riga, and now two Airbus A320 aircraft are deployed to the Riga airport.
In 2017, Wizz Air carried 578,000 passengers on its low-cost flights to and from Riga, which is a 21 percent increase year-on-year.
With the launching of the Riga-Kutaisi route, Wizz Air will be offering altogether 13 routes to nine countries from Riga.
The total number of passengers carried by Wizz Air in 2017 is over 28 million at a 24 percent rise from 2016.
