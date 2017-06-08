In 2017, output of livestock products increased in Latvia

Provisional data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to 2016, in 2017 output of meat grew by 4.6% and output of milk by 1.4%.

Most notable rise recorded in output of poultry





In 2017, in Latvia 91.2 thou. tonnes of meat were produced, which is 4.0 thou. tonnes or 4.6% more than in 2016. The most significant increase was observed in the output of poultry (of 11.3%) and pork (4.7%). Production of beef and veal fell by 5.2% and production of mutton and goat meat by 2.3%.





Output of livestock products

2016 2017* Changes (2017, compared to 2016),% Meat (slaughter weight), thou. t 87.2 91.2 4.6 beef and veal 19.5 18.5 -5.2 pork 36.4 38.1 4.7 mutton and goat 0.9 0.9 -2.3 poultry 30.2 33.6 11.3 other meat 0.2 0.1 -31.8 Milk (incl. goat milk), thou. t 986.2 1000.1 1.4 Eggs, mill pcs 750.1 800.7 6.7

* Provisional data





The average purchase prices of meat rose from 1 492 EUR/t in 2016 to 1 529 EUR/t in 2017 or by 2.5%. The sharpest increase was observed in purchase prices of beef and veal – of 11.5%, reaching 1 782 EUR/t in 2017. The average purchase prices of pork grew from 1 406 EUR/t in 2016 to 1 504 EUR/t in 2017 or by 7.0% and prices of mutton rose from 3 358 EUR/t to 3 400 EUR/t or by 1.3%.





Milk output increased slightly, while its purchase prices grew significantly

In 2017, 1000.1 thou. tonnes of milk (incl. goat milk) were produced, which is 13.9 thou. tonnes or 1.4% more than in 2016. The total increase in milk output was affected by the rise in milk yield per dairy cow – by 343 kg or 5.5%, reaching 6 525 kg annually.





The most notable milk output rise was recorded in Pierīga region (of 10.3 thou. tonnes or 6.4%, compared to the year before) and Vidzeme region (8.4 thou. tonnes or 3.5%), while the greatest output reduction was observed in Latgale region (of 6.7 thou. tonnes or 3.3%).













Last year, 813.5 thou. tonnes or milk were purchased, which is 0.1% less than in 2016. The average purchase prices of milk rose by 42.6% – from 215 EUR/t in 2016 to 306 EUR/t in 2017. The lowest milk purchase price was recorded in May (288 EUR/t) and the highest in November (327 EUR/t).





Decline in cattle and pig number, whereas increase in sheep number1

At the end of 2017, agricultural holdings were breeding 405.8 thou. cattle, which is 6.5 thou. heads or 1.6% less than in 2016. Number of dairy cows dropped by 3.7 thou. or 2.4%; the greatest reduction was recorded in Zemgale region – of 1.3 thou. heads or 4.4%, compared to the end of 2016.





In 2017, compared to 2016, number of exported live cattle increased by 6.5 thou. heads or 17.0%.Calves aged under 8 months constituted 40.6% of the total number of cattle exported (41.1% in 2016). Number of imported cattle grew 1.5 times, heifers intended to restock cow herds constituted 46.3% of the number.





Number of livestock at the end of the year (thousands)

2016 2017* Changes (2017, compared to 2016),% Cattle 412.3 405.8 -1.6 dairy cows 154.0 150.4 -2.4 Pigs 336.4 320.6 -4.7 Sheep 106.6 112.2 5.2 Goats 13.2 12.8 -3.1 Horses 9.3 8.9 -4.4

* Provisional data





African swine fever resulted in a decline in the pig number of 15.8 thou. or 4.7% at the end of 2017.Compared to 2016, exports of live pigs increased by 15.9 thou. or 9.8%. Out of the total number of pigs exported, piglets for fattening constituted 56.5% (59.6% in 2016). Number of imported pigs fell 2.4 times.





Compared to the end of 2016, number of sheep rose by 5.2%.





Horse number keeps reducing, and at the end of 2017 it was 4.4% smaller than a year ago.





More information on livestock indicators is available in the CSB website section Livestock (Annual statistical data and Short term statistical data).





1Data source of the information on number of cattle, sheep, goats and horses is Livestock Register of Agricultural Data Centre.