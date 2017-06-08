German IT startup expands Lithuanian operations

Germany-based vacation rental search engine HomeToGo is expanding its operations in Lithuania, the business daily Verslo Zinios reported on March 22nd, cites LETA/BNS.

The startup, which already operates in Lithuania's second-biggest city of Kaunas, has set up HomeToGo Technologies Vilnius with plans to hire around 30 programmers and data researchers in the capital by the end of the year.





"Lithuania is well known for its high technology sector standards. We want to maintain a fast pace of growth, so we are growing our team in Lithuania," the paper quoted HomeToGo CEO Patrick Andrae as saying.





According to Verslo Zinios, HomeToGo Technologies Kaunas was founded in the fall of 2015. Lithuanian professionals at NFQ Technologies and HomeToGo Technologies have developed the search engine and the whole technical solution on which the German startup's operations are based.