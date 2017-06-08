HansaMatrix to invest EUR 850,000 in technological equipment in H1

Latvia’s high tech company HansaMatrix in the first half of this year plans to invest EUR 850,000 in technological equipment, the company said in a statement to the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange, cites LETA.

The company representatives said that, according to HansaMatrix 2018 investment plan, to further develop high tech product manufacturing, the company has concluded technological equipment delivery agreements and in the first half of 2018 will invest EUR 850,000 in acquiring technological equipment. Investments will allow HansaMatrix to increase manufacturing capacity as well as to improve productivity of production sites in Ventspils and Parogre.





Investments will be financed by using the industrial leasing approved by SEB Banka in the amount of EUR 680,000, and by HansaMatrix own equity in amount of EUR 170,000.





As reported, HansaMatrix high technologies company last year, according to preliminary results, generated EUR 19.683 million in sales, up 16 percent from 2016, while the concern’s profit rose 2.8 times to EUR 1.527 million.





HansaMatrix is a fast-growing, high-technology company offering product design, industrialization and complete manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial segments and other services to high added value business segments.





HansaMatrix shares are quoted on the Main List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.