Good for Business, Lithuania, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 22.03.2018, 07:12
Klaipeda port posts 6% growth in January-February cargo traffic
BC, Vilnius, 22.03.2018.Print version
The Lithuanian seaport of Klaipeda handled 7.251 million tons of cargo in January through February 2018, up by 407,900 tons, or 6%, from 6.843 million tons a year ago, the port's authority said, cites LETA/BNS.
In February alone, cargo traffic through the port decreased by 67,000 tons, or 2%, to 3.37 million tons.
In January through February year-on-year, bulk cargo volumes fell by 3.4% to 2.988 million tons. General cargo volumes rose by 19.6% to 2.285 million tons and liquid cargo volumes were up by 7.6% to 1.979 million tons.
Other articles:
- 22.03.2018 UK remained top emigration destination for Lithuanians in 2017
- 22.03.2018 Belarus' shipments to have impact on Klaipeda port's 2018 results
- 22.03.2018 Crude imports via Butinge up 7.5% in January-February
- 22.03.2018 Riga's Vansu Bridge stairs to be completely rebuilt for around EUR 100,000
- 22.03.2018 Погрузки в Клайпедском порту выросли на 6%
- 22.03.2018 Рижское самоуправление за 100 тыс. евро перестроит лестницы Вантового моста
- 22.03.2018 В Эстонии готовят спецпоезд в Петербург для фанатов футбола
- 21.03.2018 Latvia to launch mobile app for e-health system
- 21.03.2018 Passenger, cargo carriage through Estonian ports grows in 2017
- 21.03.2018 Латвийско-литовский консорциум завершает третий этап обновления автобусного парка Вильнюса