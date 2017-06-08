Klaipeda port posts 6% growth in January-February cargo traffic

The Lithuanian seaport of Klaipeda handled 7.251 million tons of cargo in January through February 2018, up by 407,900 tons, or 6%, from 6.843 million tons a year ago, the port's authority said, cites LETA/BNS.

In February alone, cargo traffic through the port decreased by 67,000 tons, or 2%, to 3.37 million tons.





In January through February year-on-year, bulk cargo volumes fell by 3.4% to 2.988 million tons. General cargo volumes rose by 19.6% to 2.285 million tons and liquid cargo volumes were up by 7.6% to 1.979 million tons.