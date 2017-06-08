Energy, Good for Business, Lithuania, Oil, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 22.03.2018, 07:12
Crude imports via Butinge up 7.5% in January-February
BC, Vilnius, 22.03.2018.Print version
Lithuania's Butinge crude terminal, which is owned by Orlen Lietuva, the Lithuanian unit of Poland's PKN Orlen, posted a 7.5% year-on-year growth in oil throughput for the first two months of this year, the Klaipeda port authority told BNS, cites LETA.
The terminal handled 1.736 million tons of oil in January through February, up from 1.614 million tons a year ago.
In February alone, throughput at the Butinge terminal reached 988,300 tons, up by 38.3% from a year ago and up by 32.2% from a month ago.
Annual throughput at the terminal last year increased by 5.4% to 9.8 million tons.
Orlen Lietuva has been importing crude oil via Butinge solely for its own needs since mid-2006.
Other articles:
- 22.03.2018 Klaipeda port posts 6% growth in January-February cargo traffic
- 22.03.2018 UK remained top emigration destination for Lithuanians in 2017
- 22.03.2018 Belarus' shipments to have impact on Klaipeda port's 2018 results
- 22.03.2018 Riga's Vansu Bridge stairs to be completely rebuilt for around EUR 100,000
- 22.03.2018 Погрузки в Клайпедском порту выросли на 6%
- 22.03.2018 Рижское самоуправление за 100 тыс. евро перестроит лестницы Вантового моста
- 22.03.2018 В Эстонии готовят спецпоезд в Петербург для фанатов футбола
- 21.03.2018 Latvia to launch mobile app for e-health system
- 21.03.2018 Passenger, cargo carriage through Estonian ports grows in 2017
- 21.03.2018 Латвийско-литовский консорциум завершает третий этап обновления автобусного парка Вильнюса