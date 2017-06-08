Crude imports via Butinge up 7.5% in January-February

Lithuania's Butinge crude terminal, which is owned by Orlen Lietuva, the Lithuanian unit of Poland's PKN Orlen, posted a 7.5% year-on-year growth in oil throughput for the first two months of this year, the Klaipeda port authority told BNS, cites LETA.

The terminal handled 1.736 million tons of oil in January through February, up from 1.614 million tons a year ago.





In February alone, throughput at the Butinge terminal reached 988,300 tons, up by 38.3% from a year ago and up by 32.2% from a month ago.





Annual throughput at the terminal last year increased by 5.4% to 9.8 million tons.





Orlen Lietuva has been importing crude oil via Butinge solely for its own needs since mid-2006.