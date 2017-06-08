Good for Business, Internet, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Medicine, Technology
Latvia to launch mobile app for e-health system
A mobile application is currently being developed for the Latvian e-health system, a representative of the Health Ministry said at the meeting of the parliamentary committee on social and labor affairs today, reports LETTA.
Ilze Abolina, an advisor to Health Minister Anda Caksa on the e-health system, said that the test version of the mobile app could be completed within the next two months.
As reported, using the new e-health system became mandatory for all healthcare institutions for prescribing government-funded medicines and issuing sick notes in Latvia on January 1 this year. A new function - e-referrals - will be added to the e-health system by the end of this year.
