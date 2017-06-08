Laima chocolate museum in Riga receives 150,000 visitors

Laima chocolate museum has received 150,000 visitors since its foundation, said Orkla Confectionary & Snacks Latvia company that runs Laima brand, reports LETA.

The company representatives said that Laima chocolate museum in four years has gained popularity and last year it received 41,380 guests from Latvia and abroad, while in the first months of this year the museum was visited by 7,000 guests, and 49 percent of them were children, and 51 percent were adults.





The company also noted that last year more than EUR 40,000 were invested in the museum to improve its exhibition and create a new visual identity.





The Laima Chocolate Museum opened on December 16, 2013 at 22 Miera Street, Riga. About EUR 1.4 million were spent on the building's renovation and creation of the exhibition.





Laima, which has nearly 250 products in its portfolio, ships its products to 20 countries, including Belarus, Denmark, Greece, the UK, Ireland, Israel, Iceland, Italy, Canada, Moldova, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Slovakia, Spain, Germany and the US, among others.





Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija is one of the leading producers of chocolate, confectionery and snacks in the Baltic states. Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija’s portfolio includes the following brands - Laima, Selga, Staburadze, AdazuCipsi, the Original Taffel Snacks and Pedro.