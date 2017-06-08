Small Planet Airlines expects to enter Chinese market

Lithuania's charter carrier Small Planet Airlines is planning to offer flights in the Chinese market, the business daily Verslo Zinios reported on Friday, informs LETA/BNS.

Valentinas Jankelaitis, commercial director at Small Planet Airlines, says that the main flights season in China is between December and February, adding that the company expects to enter the market in time for next year's season.





The Chinese government requires a company that wants to provide flight services in its market to have at least one year's experience and to have operated at least 1,000 flights. The group plans to perform that number of flights within the coming year with its Cambodian subsidiary Small Planet Airlines Co. Ltd.





The business is being developed jointly with the Chinese-owned ticket distribution company Aiyow, which holds an 80 percent stake. The group last October started operations in Cambodia with one aircraft and this year plans to increase its fleet to 6-8 planes.