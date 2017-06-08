Yandex.Taxi launches in Riga

Russian-based Internet-related services provider Yandex has launched its online taxi-hailing service Yandex.Taxi in Latvia, the company's representatives told LETA.

Yandex.Taxi announced the plan to expand to the Baltic market in 2016. At present, Yandex.Taxi operates in Riga.





Yandex.Taxi apps for iOS and Android devices can be used to call a taxi in Latvian, Russian, English and other languages. The service automatically determines the client's location and sends a request to the nearest taxi driver, Yandex.Taxi representatives explained.





Calling a taxi in Riga costs up to EUR 0.71, and the fare is up to EUR 0.36 per kilometer or EUR 0.13 per minute. Clients can pay by card or in cash.





Yandex.Taxi only cooperates with taxi companies and operates in more than 20 cities in Russia and CIS.