Estonian Railways records 7.6% increase in 2-months freight volumes

Cargoes transported on the infrastructure of the state-owned Estonian railway infrastructure company Estonian Railways in the first two months of 2018 totaled 2.48 million tons, 7.6% more than during the same period last year, informs LETA/BNS.

"The year has begun with an upward trend for us, with growth driven by transit shipments. It continues to please us that an ever bigger number of passengers prefer train as their day-to-day means of transport, and the international passenger train is increasing its customer numbers as well," Estonian Railways CEO Erik Laidvee said in a press release.





Transit cargoes transported on the infrastructure of Estonian Railways totaled 1.67 million tons, 22.4% more than in the first two months of 2017. Container shipments meanwhile increased 23%.





The number of passengers totaled 1.2 million, 9% more than in the first two months last year. The international train connection to Russia was used by 18,900 passengers, marking a year on year increase of 8.5%.