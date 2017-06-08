Good for Business, Latvia, Technology
Latvian cinemas to start screening Bille feature film on April 20
Cinemas in Latvia will start screening Bille, the new feature film by Latvian director Inara Kolmane, on April 20, the producers said, reports LETA.
Bille is based on the partly autobiographical novel by outstanding Latvian writer Vizma Belsevica. It is about the pre-war period in Latvia in the late 1930s and about a little girl, Bille, with a sensitive heart, who sometimes cannot understand the life of adults.
Bille is one of the six feature films selected by the Latvian National Film Center for support under the program Latvian Films for Latvia's Centenary.
The film is a Latvian-Lithuanian co-production because the Lithuanian Film Center has granted EUR 50,000 for minor co-production. The Lithuanian co-producer is Studija 2 and its producer Kestutis Petrulis with more than 20 years of experience in film-making.
