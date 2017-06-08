Omniva shows 58% turnover rise in Latvia in 2017

Omniva postal services company in 2017 posted EUR 4.01 million in its turnover in Latvia, which is by 58% more than in 2016, the company reported LETA.

The company’s profit last year was EUR 166,004 in contrast to a loss a year ago.





Last year demand for services of parcel machine shipments and courier services increased by 50% from 2016.





In 2017 the company’s growth was also ensured by increase in international shipments and infologistics services.





Last year 30 new parcel machines were added the Omniva network, and in early March Omniva operated 116 parcel machines in total. Additional 30 parcel machines will be installed this year.





Omniva head Beate Krauze said that development of technologies has promoted people’s wish to shop from home. "This is a trend in all three Baltic states – the number of shipments to customers in the Baltic states has risen by 45%," she said.





Omniva group has seen a growth in the whole Baltic region, the group’s revenues rose 4% to EUR 99.8 million.





The group’s total investments reached EUR 3.67 million last year, mostly in transport, parcel machines and software.





In 2016 Latvia’s Omniva company posted EUR 2.539 million in turnover and sustained loss worth EUR 34,476.





Omniva was established in 2012, and its share capital is EUR 2,945. Omniva belongs to Estonian postal company Eesti Post.