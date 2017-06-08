Pepco discount chain to open first store in Riga

Pepco, a chain of discount stores selling clothing and households goods in Central and Eastern European countries, will open its first store in Riga next week, March 23, the company’s representatives informed LETA.

The store will be open by Pepco Managing Director for Central and Eastern Europe Marcin Stanko and Pepco Baltic Operations Manager Aleksandrs Cikaidze. The Pepco store will open at Mezciems shopping center.





Stanko said that the Pepco business model has good perspectives in Latvia and that the company plans to open 12 stores in Latvia during the first year of operation.





Stanko said that Pepco plans to open 30 stores in Latvia in the next three years, creating 200 new jobs.





Pepco stores sell clothes, underwear, accessories, toys, home interior products, textiles and other goods. Clothing makes up around 60% and households goods around 40% of the products sold by Pepco.





Pepco, established in 2004 in Poland, is now operating discount store chains in across Central and Eastern Europe. Pepco operates more than 1,200 stores in the Czech Republic, Croatia, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia and Romania. In December 2017, the company is going to open its first store in Lithuania. Pepco employs 11,000 people in several countries.





Pepco belongs to the South Africa-based investment company Pepkor, which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.