Energy, Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 13.03.2018, 15:52
Litgrid to invest EUR 326 mln in power grid synchronization
This is envisaged in the company's network development plan for 2017-2026, which is expected to be endorsed by the National Commission for Energy Control and Prices on Thursday.
The planned investment in the synchronization project is down by 4.5 percent and the total investment amount is down by 4 percent compared with Litgrid's 2016-2025 plan that was approved last year.
The European Commission and the Lithuanian, Latvian, Estonian and Polish energy ministers agreed last December that a final political agreement on the Baltic grids' synchronization should be signed in June in the presence of EU leaders.
The Baltic nations aim to disconnect their grids from the post-Soviet energy system to reduce their dependence on Russia.
The Baltic grids are still part of the so-called BRELL ring, which also includes Russia and Belarus, and remain dependent on the control center in Moscow and the Russian electricity system.
- 13.03.2018 Балтийские железнодорожники запустят новый контейнерный поезд
- 13.03.2018 Эксперты ставят под сомнение необхдимость масштабных проектов Клайпедского порта
- 13.03.2018 Eften Capital продаст шесть бизнес-зданий в Эстонии
- 13.03.2018 В Риге открывается магазин центрально европейской сети Pepco
- 13.03.2018 Digital nomad visa could bring over 1,400 workers to Estonia per year
- 13.03.2018 Litgrid инвестирует в синхронизацию ЛЭП 326 млн. евро
- 13.03.2018 Балтийские страны и Польша подписали декларацию об унификации выплат земледельцам
- 13.03.2018 ГИБАЭ: произошедшее на ИЭАС не является атомным инцидентом
- 13.03.2018 Fazer's revenue in Estonia moves up 2.1% in 2017
- 13.03.2018 Предприятия Литвы в 2017 году получили 5,5 млрд. евро прибыли