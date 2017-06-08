Number of guests at Riga's tourist facilities up 11.5% in 2017

The number of guests at Riga’s tourist facilities in 2017 grew by 11.5% against a year before to 1.392 million, writes LETA, according to the Riga Tourism Development Bureau’s (RTAB) data released by the Central Statistics Bureau (CSB).

The total number of tourists visiting Riga in 2017 was 2.5 million.





Last year, the total number of nights spent by foreign tourists in Riga rose 9.5% year-on-year to 2.576 million. The number of tourists from Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, France and Finland grew at the steepest rate in percentage terms.





Of the foreign tourists staying in hotels and other tourist facilities in Riga last year, 12.3% were from Russia, 11.5% from Germany, 7.7% from Estonia, 7.2% from Lithuania, 6.7% from Finland, 6.2% from the UK, 4.8% from Sweden, 4.7% from Norway, 3% from Italy and 2.8% from the U.S. The number of local tourists climbed 6.1% to 191,227 people.





As for the growth of tourist numbers from RTAB’s prioritized and potential target markets, the fastest growth was recorded in tourist numbers from Russia (15.1%), Lithuania (14.9%), France (14.7%), the UK (11.8%), Finland (11.4%) and Spain (10.9%).





The number of tourists arriving in Riga on ships grew by 42.8% from 2016 to 830,380 last year. The number of cruise ship passengers rose 22.4% to 87,384.





The number of tourist facilities in Riga increased by 11 last year to 130. The number of beds available at the tourist facilities grew 4.5% year-on-year to 15,788.





Hotels in Riga recorded the highest occupancy rate in July (74.3%), followed by June (70.7%) and August (70.6%).





In 2016, Riga’s tourist facilities received 1.248 million guests, while the total number of tourists visiting the Latvian capital was 2.3 million.