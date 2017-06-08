Financial Services, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Lithuanian firms post EUR 5.5 b in profits in 2017
Lithuania's non-financial companies posted 5.5 billion euros in pre-tax profits in 2017 on revenue of 79.9 billion euros, Statistics Lithuania said on Monday, cites LETA/BNS.
Research methods were revised last year, which makes the majority of statistical data unsuitable for comparison with earlier periods, the statistics agency said.
In the fourth quarter of 2017, revenue of non-financial companies for goods and services stood at 21.9 billion euros, indicating a rise by 7.1 percent from the earlier quarter, while their pre-tax profit was 1.1 billion euros, a decline by 23.7 percent from July-September.
