Lithuanian builder PST to build sports center in Latvia
PST said in a stock exchange release on Friday that it had signed the contract on the new sports center with the local authority of Jekabpils, in southeastern Latvia.
Dalius Gesevicius, CEO of PST, told that it will be the company's largest project in the neighboring country, where it is currently renovating the Jelgava Palace under a contract worth almost 5 ml;n euros with the Latvia University of Agriculture.
According to Gesevicius, the project in Jekabpils will be carried out together with two Latvian companies. The project is currently in the designing stage, with construction work planned to begin next fall and be completed in the summer of 2020.
The center will include an ice arena, gyms, a conference hall, a café and a car parking area.
PST shares are quoted on the blue-chip Main List of the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange.
