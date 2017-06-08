Luminor takes leading position among Latvian banks by the size of credit portfolio

The aggregate size of Latvian banks’ loan portfolio contracted by 4.6% over the past year to EUR 14.44 bln at the end of 2017, and Luminor Bank, created at the end of last year by merging DNB Banka and the Latvian branch of Nordea Bank, became the lading lender in Latvia with the biggest loan portfolio, reports LETA.

At the end of 2017, Luminor had extended EUR 3.546 bln in loans, accounting for 24.5% of the Latvian banks’ aggregate loan portfolio.





Swedbank, the previous lending market leader, had extended EUR 3.231 bln in loans at the end of 2017, down 1.7% from the end of 2016. The loan portfolio of SEB Banka, meanwhile, expanded by 5.8% over the year to EUR 2.678 bln.





Seven banks increased their loan portfolios during 2017, including SEB Banka, as well as Citadele (9.6 %), the Latvian branch of Danske Bank (20.1%), the Latvian branch of OP Corporate Bank (89.3%), BlueOrange Bank (37.3%), the Latvian branch of BigBank (7.2%) and LPB Bank (13%).





Meanwhile, 11 banks in Latvia reduced their loan portfolios over the past year, including Swedbank, as well as Rietumu banka (20.4%), ABLV Bank (0.3%), Norvik Banka (5.2%), Regionala Investiciju Banka (6.3%), Meridian Trade bank (9.3%), PrivatBank (22.9%), Baltic International Bank (4.7%), Signet Bank (26.3%), Rigensis Bank (4.2 times) and Expobank (67 times).





According to the data of the Association of Latvian Commercial Banks, all Latvian banks together had extended EUR 8.84 bln loans at the end of 2017, with Luminor leading the other banks with a loan portfolio of EUR 1.767 bln. SEB Banka followed with EUR 1.722 bln, Swedbank with EUR 1.496 bln and Rietumu Banka with EUR 896.7 mln.