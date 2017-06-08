Banks, Financial Services, Good for Business, Latvia
Luminor takes leading position among Latvian banks by the size of credit portfolio
At the end of 2017,
Luminor had extended EUR 3.546 bln in loans, accounting for 24.5% of the
Latvian banks’ aggregate loan portfolio.
Swedbank, the
previous lending market leader, had extended EUR 3.231 bln in loans at the end
of 2017, down 1.7% from the end of 2016. The loan portfolio of SEB Banka, meanwhile, expanded by 5.8%
over the year to EUR 2.678 bln.
Seven banks increased their loan portfolios during 2017,
including SEB Banka, as well as Citadele (9.6 %), the Latvian branch of Danske Bank (20.1%), the Latvian branch
of OP Corporate Bank (89.3%), BlueOrange Bank (37.3%), the Latvian
branch of BigBank (7.2%) and LPB Bank (13%).
Meanwhile, 11 banks in Latvia reduced their loan portfolios
over the past year, including Swedbank,
as well as Rietumu banka (20.4%), ABLV Bank (0.3%), Norvik Banka (5.2%), Regionala
Investiciju Banka (6.3%), Meridian
Trade bank (9.3%), PrivatBank
(22.9%), Baltic International Bank (4.7%),
Signet Bank (26.3%), Rigensis Bank (4.2 times) and Expobank (67 times).
According to the data of the Association of Latvian
Commercial Banks, all Latvian banks together had extended EUR 8.84 bln loans at
the end of 2017, with Luminor leading the other banks with a loan portfolio of
EUR 1.767 bln. SEB Banka followed
with EUR 1.722 bln, Swedbank with EUR
1.496 bln and Rietumu Banka with EUR
896.7 mln.
