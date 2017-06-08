7% more tourists stay in Estonian accommodation establishments in January

According to Statistics Estonia, in January 2018, domestic and foreign tourists who stayed in Estonian accommodation establishments numbered 206,000, which is 7% more than in January 2017.

Compared to January 2017, the number of foreign tourists who used the services of accommodation establishments increased 12%. Foreign tourists accounted for 58% of the total number of tourists. In January 2018, a total of 118,000 foreign tourists used the services of accommodation establishments. 33% of the accommodated foreign tourists came from Finland, 31% from Russia and 8% from Latvia.





Compared to January 2017, the number of tourists arriving from Russia increased by one fifth. The number of tourists arriving from Finland, Latvia, Sweden and the United Kingdom also increased. There were less tourists from Norway and Germany in accommodation establishments than in January 2017. Of the accommodated foreign tourists, 68% came to Estonia for holidays, 24% were on a business trip and the rest had some other reason for visiting Estonia. Three quarters of foreign tourists preferred the accommodation establishments of Tallinn.





In January 2018, domestic tourists who used the services of accommodation establishments numbered 87,000, i.e. 2% more than in January 2017. Of the domestic tourists, 63% were on a holiday trip and 24% on a business trip. 28% of the domestic tourists who used accommodation services stayed in the accommodation establishments of Harju county, 16% in Pärnu county, 15% in Tartu county and 10% in Ida-Viru county.





In January 2018, 962 accommodation establishments offered services for tourists. 20,000 rooms and 46,000 bed places were available for tourists. 35% of the rooms and 28% of the bed places were occupied. The average cost of a guest night was 37 euros, i.e. one euro more than in the same month of the previous year. The average cost of a guest night was 43 euros in Harju county, 34 euros in Tartu county, 27 euros in Pärnu county and 34 euros in Ida-Viru county.



