Wednesday, 07.03.2018, 22:10
Latvia's Mego buying 17 Rimi, Iki stores in Lithuania
07.03.2018
Sweden's ICA Gruppen, the operator of the retail chain Rimi, has found a buyer for 17 Rimi and Iki stores in Lithuania. According to BNS sources, a deal has been made with Lenoka, the company operating the Latvian chain Mego, writes LETA/BNS.
The transfer of the stores is important for ICA Gruppen to complete the acquisition of Iki's operator Palink for 213 mln euros. The buyer is yet to receive a green light from Lithuanian competition authorities.
Giedrius Bandzevicius, CEO of Rimi Lietuva, told he would comment on the deal later, adding he was currently in Latvia but refusing the disclose the purpose of his trip.
A representative of Latvia's Mego also refused to give a comment about the chain's plans of buying 17 stores in Lithuania.
In 2014, Mego bought 51 Iki stores in Latvia after acquiring a 100% stake in Palink's Latvian subsidiary.
