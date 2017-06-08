Enefit profit in Latvia at EUR 1.12 mln in 2017

Estonian power utility Eesti Energia's Latvian subsidiary Enefit operated with a profit of EUR 1.12 mln last year, which is 23.5 % more than in 2016, Enefit CEO Janis Bethers told LETA.

Bethers attributed the increase in profit to Enefit's successful entry into Latvian natural gas market, as a result of which Enefit sales in Latvia increased 15% to 1,304 gigawatt/hours last year.





The company's turnover amounted to EUR 46.3 mln in 2017.





In the meantime, Enefit's customer base increased 17.8% to 2,413 customers buying electricity and natural gas from the company.





Enefit is continuing to expand in Latvia and also seeking new customers in Scandinavia and Poland, said Bethers.





In 2016, Enefit posted EUR 47.75 mln in turnover and EUR 910,000 in profit. Enefit was founded in 2006, the company's share capital is EUR 7,484,574.