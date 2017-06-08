Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Transport
Number of flights handled by Latvian air traffic controller LGS up 5.6% in January-February
In January-February this year, LGS handled 11,423 flights to
and from Riga, up 16.5% from the same period last year, and the number of
transit flights handled by LGS grew 1.5% to 26,090.
In February this year, LGS handled 17,728 flights, up 5.1%
from the same period last year, including 12,325 transit flights, up 1.4%, and
5,403 flights to and from Riga, which was a rise by 14.6% y-o-y.
During the first two months of 2017, LGS handled 35,510
flights, while 268,967 flights were handled in the full year 2017, up 8.9% from
2016. The 2017 total includes 74,534 flights to and from Riga, unchanged y-o-y,
as well as 194,433 transit flights at an 8.5% growth from 2016.
LGS is a fully state-owned company providing air navigation
services to air space users.
