Number of flights handled by Latvian air traffic controller LGS up 5.6% in January-February

Latvian air traffic controller Latvijas Gaisa Satiksme (LGS), which is responsible for managing air traffic in Latvia, handled 37,513 flights in the first two months of 2018, which is a growth by 5.6% from the same period in 2016, the company said LETA.

In January-February this year, LGS handled 11,423 flights to and from Riga, up 16.5% from the same period last year, and the number of transit flights handled by LGS grew 1.5% to 26,090.


In February this year, LGS handled 17,728 flights, up 5.1% from the same period last year, including 12,325 transit flights, up 1.4%, and 5,403 flights to and from Riga, which was a rise by 14.6% y-o-y.


During the first two months of 2017, LGS handled 35,510 flights, while 268,967 flights were handled in the full year 2017, up 8.9% from 2016. The 2017 total includes 74,534 flights to and from Riga, unchanged y-o-y, as well as 194,433 transit flights at an 8.5% growth from 2016.


LGS is a fully state-owned company providing air navigation services to air space users.




