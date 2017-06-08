Latvijas Loto posts EUR 5.834 mln in preliminary profit for 2017

National lottery company Latvijas Loto achieved EUR 36.699 mln in preliminary turnover last year, which is 25.2% more than in the respective period in 2016, while the company's profit rose 16.7 % to EUR 5.834 mln, according to Latvijas Loto financial report.

"Latvijas Loto attained all of its financial and non-financial targets in 2017," the company informs.





The company’s management reported that in 2017 the company purchased and installed additional equipment for data storage in order to increase IT infrastructure security, accessibility and ensure continuity of business operations. Also the company introduced solutions for identification of cyber attacks, testing and monitoring systems.





Latvijas Loto closed 2016 with EUR 29.318 mln in turnover and a EUR 5 mln profit.





Latvijas Loto is fully owned by the Latvian state, and it is the only company authorized to organize nationwide lotteries in Latvia.