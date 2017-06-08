Financial Services, Good for Business, Latvia
Wednesday, 07.03.2018, 09:49
Latvijas Loto posts EUR 5.834 mln in preliminary profit for 2017
BC, Riga , 07.03.2018.Print version
National lottery company Latvijas Loto achieved EUR 36.699 mln in preliminary turnover last year, which is 25.2% more than in the respective period in 2016, while the company's profit rose 16.7 % to EUR 5.834 mln, according to Latvijas Loto financial report.
"Latvijas Loto
attained all of its financial and non-financial targets in 2017," the
company informs.
The company’s management reported that in 2017 the company
purchased and installed additional equipment for data storage in order to
increase IT infrastructure security, accessibility and ensure continuity of
business operations. Also the company introduced solutions for identification
of cyber attacks, testing and monitoring systems.
Latvijas Loto
closed 2016 with EUR 29.318 mln in turnover and a EUR 5 mln profit.
Latvijas Loto is
fully owned by the Latvian state, and it is the only company authorized to
organize nationwide lotteries in Latvia.
