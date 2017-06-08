Tallink reports 12.1% rise in ferry passengers on Riga-Stockholm route in February

In February 2018, Estonian ferry operator Tallink Grupp carried 50,554 passengers between Riga and Stockholm, which was a rise by 12.1% against the same month in 2017, according to the company's report to the Tallinn stock exchange.

Compared to February 2017, Tallink saw the number of passengers grow also on its ferry routes between Estonia and Sweden. The overall number of passengers carried by Tallink ferries between Estonia and Sweden rose by 1.9 % to 73,994 people.

In February this year, 334,181 passengers were carried between Estonia and Finland, which is about as much as a year ago. On the Finland-Sweden route, the number of Tallink ferry passengers fell 19.1% to 163,554.





The total number of passengers carried by Tallink ferries in February 2018 dropped 4.9% y-o-y to 622,283 people.





Compared to February 2017, cargo deliveries by Tallink ferries grew 7 % to 28,793 units in February 2018, while the number of passengers' vehicles declined by 2.8 % to 67,677 vehicles.





Tallink launched ferry traffic between Riga and Stockholm in April 2006. For some time, the company operated two passenger ferries on this route but, starting August 2014, only one ferry, the Isabelle, ran on the Riga-Stockholm route every other day until December 2016, when the cruise ferry Romantika started operating as the second ship on the Riga-Stockholm route, ensuring daily service.