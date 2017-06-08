LGS air navigation services provider raises unaudited turnover by 13.1% in 2017

Latvijas Gaisa Satiksme (LGS) air navigation services provider, which is responsible for managing air traffic in Latvia, turned over EUR 27.742 mln in 2017, which was a 13.1% increase against a year before, the company’s unaudited report for 2017 shows.

The air navigation services provider’s unaudited 2017 profit was EUR 3.031 mln, or nine times higher than in 2016.





According to LGS management, the company handled 268,967 flights last year, up 8.9% from 2016. Revenue from air navigation services made up 98.8% of the company’s turnover last year.





As Riga International Airport welcomed nearly 6.1 mln passengers in 2017, and the number of destinations from Riga also increased, the number of flights to and from Riga climbed 9.9%.





LGS is a fully state-owned company providing air navigation services to air space users.