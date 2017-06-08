Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Transport
LGS air navigation services provider raises unaudited turnover by 13.1% in 2017
Latvijas Gaisa Satiksme (LGS) air navigation services provider, which is responsible for managing air traffic in Latvia, turned over EUR 27.742 mln in 2017, which was a 13.1% increase against a year before, the company’s unaudited report for 2017 shows.
The air navigation services provider’s unaudited 2017 profit
was EUR 3.031 mln, or nine times higher than in 2016.
According to LGS management, the company handled 268,967
flights last year, up 8.9% from 2016. Revenue from air navigation services made
up 98.8% of the company’s turnover last year.
As Riga International Airport welcomed nearly 6.1 mln
passengers in 2017, and the number of destinations from Riga also increased,
the number of flights to and from Riga climbed 9.9%.
LGS is a fully state-owned company providing air navigation
services to air space users.
