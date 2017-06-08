Estonia, Good for Business, Innovations, Investments, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 06.03.2018, 21:30
EstBAN expecting angel investors, startups to apply for Nordic Angel Program
The aim is to offer opportunities to invest in high
perspective startups and encourage new angel investors to make their first
investments.
EstBAN president Rein
Lemberpuu said that the program offers the best opportunity to start with
risk capital investments. "We expect new business angels to join the
program -- there has never been as favorable a moment for starting to invest as
now. The experienced business angels participating in the program are very good
at separating the wheat from the chaff. Thus, new business angels can invest
with experienced business angels and mitigate the risk of
inexperience," he said.
The Nordic Angel Program expects both active as well as new
business angels. The three-month program includes practical training, which
will in great detail take apart legal nuances, assessment of startup value as
well as other important technical issues. During training and joint
assessments, it is possible to meet with experienced business angels, who will
share their experience on successess and failures. In addition, a joint study
trip will take place during the program, during which new contacts can be
established with other Nordic angel investors.
The Nordic Angel Program is calling for early stage startups
from Estonia and abroad to apply for the program. The call for applications was
opened on Feb. 15. Applications can be submitted until April 1 on the websites
of EstBAN and Latitude 59. First, the 15 strongest will be chosen, who
will present their company to the business angels. Four best ones will be
chosen from among them, who will be able to showcase their company on the main
stage of the international startup festival Latitude59.
One company will be chosen from among the four best ones
during a joint assessment, into which an up to 250,000 euro syndicated
investment with other Nordic investors will be made. In order to
participate, an investor must contribute with an investment of at least 5,000
euros, which can be multiplied if so wished. "The idea lies in that
experienced business angels invest along with new business angels, who
otherwise would not know to choose the best investment object themselves. Thus,
the risk can be mitigated and the investment opportunity is more accessible for
a larger amount of investors as the threshold is lower," Lemberpuu
said, adding that the value of the program for the startup lies in the
diversity of the international investor community.
"It is in the interest of a startup to achieve the
backing of a network of business contacts from various countries. Business
angels are not only sources of capital, but as a rule also strategic advisors," he
said.
