Tuesday, 06.03.2018, 21:30
Latvijas Pasts postal company sees operating profit drop to EUR 1.4 mln in 2017
The postal company’s management said in the report that the
company’s 2017 result was largely affected by amendments to income tax
regulations, as it reduced the company’s earnings by EUR 783,585. “The
occurrence of these additional costs should not be seen as a figure
characterizing the company’s actual performance in 2017,” the management said.
The bulk of last year’s revenues were generated from
universal postal services, payment and intermediary services, retail trade, as
well as untargeted advertising and cargo transportation. Revenues from transit
services grew considerably, bringing in EUR 11 mln last year.
Meanwhile, revenues from press subscription and mail
delivery services, express delivery services, deliveries of pensions, benefits
and remuneration, as well as philately and other services declined last year.
In 2016, Latvijas Pasts turned over EUR 62.672 mln and earned
a EUR 3.624 mln profit.
Latvijas Pasts is fully owned by the Latvian state and its
basic function is providing the universal postal service. The company is also
involved in providing philately, transportation, express mail, financial, press
and IT services, as well as retail trade.
