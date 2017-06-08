Russian terminal operator to buy 31% of Vopak owner

OOO UK Delo, a terminal operator active in the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, signed a deal in December to acquire 30.75% of the shares in Global Ports Investments Plc, owner of 50% of the shares of the leading Estonian fuel transit company Vopak E.O.S., reports LETA/BNS.

The seller of the shares is Transportation Investments Holding Limited.

The company OOO UK Delo registered in the Russian Federation and APM Terminals B.V., Dutch registered subsidiary of the Danish conglomerate A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S, intend to acquire dominant influence over the Cypriot registered company Global Ports Investments Plc, it appears from a notice of consolidation filed with the Estonian Competition Authority.





The parties to the merger are not active in Estonia in horizontally overlapping goods markets or in vertically affected goods markets.





Following the transaction, APM Terminals and Delo will each hold 30.75% of the Cypriot-registered Global Ports, while Ilibrinio Establishment Ltd and Polozio Enterprises Ltd will hold 9% each. A float of 20.5% in Global Ports is listed on the main list of the London stock exchange.





The Delo group of companies is a transport and logistics holding company that offers a full range of services in cargo transshipment and vessels bunkering in the port of Novorossiysk; organization of multimodal container carriage; freight forwarding, customs clearance of export and import cargo, as well as oil and oil products delivery.





APM Terminals is a global terminal network with 76 operating port and terminal facilities and 117 inland services operations in 59 countries around the globe.

Global Ports is the leading container terminal operator serving Russian cargo flows as measured by container throughput. Aside from containers, its also handles a number of other types of cargo, including cars and other sorts of roll-on roll-off cargo, bulk cargoes and oil products. Global Ports operates seven sea container terminals in Russia and in Finland and two inland terminals in Russia. The group holds a 50% stake in the Estonian operator of oil terminals AS Vopak E.O.S.





AS Vopak E.O.S. owns four oil terminals with a combined capacity of 1.05 mln cubic meters: Termoil, Trendgate, Pakterminal and Stivterminal.





Rail transport and logistics from the Estonian-Russian border to the terminals is handled by the cargo operating company E.R.S. 100% owned by Vopak E.O.S. The latter is a joint venture of Royal Vopak and Global Ports Investments.