Monday, 05.03.2018, 20:51
Latvian Pasazieru Vilciens rail company sees unaudited profit grow to EUR 1 mln in 2017
The total amount of capital investments made by Pasazieru Vilciens last year reached EUR
1.92 mln, of which EUR 1.46 mln were spent on rolling stock repairs.
Investments in other fixed assets came to EUR 460,000. Last year, the company
repaired 21 diesel train carriages and six electric train carriages.
In 2017, Pasazieru
Vilciens carried over 17,333,380 rail passengers, up 1.5 % against 2016.
The number of rail passengers carried by diesel trains grew by 4.5 % y-o-y. Pasazieru Vilciens operated 84,252 train
trips last year. Of the total number of the train trips scheduled for last
year, 0.16 % were cancelled due to various reasons.
To improve the quality of client service Pasazieru Vilciens plans to replace its
ticketing system with a new one, which will be faster, more functional and more
secure against counterfeiting. The company plans to certify and launch the new
ticketing system in the first half of 2018.
Pasazieru Vilciens
also plans to conclude a contract on the purchase of new electrical passenger
trains this year.
Pasazieru Vilciens
was established in 2001 to separate domestic passenger services from other
functions performed by the state-owned Latvijas
Dzelzcels (Latvian Railway). Although initially Pasazieru Vilciens was a 100-% owned subsidiary of Latvian Railway, in October 2008 it was
transformed into an independent state-owned company.
