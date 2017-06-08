Latvian Pasazieru Vilciens rail company sees unaudited profit grow to EUR 1 mln in 2017

Pasazieru Vilciens (Passenger Trains) rail passenger carrier closed 2017 with EUR 1.016 mln in unaudited profit, which was 1.6 times more than in 2016, while the company’s unaudited turnover rose 2.34% y-o-y to EUR 66.349 mln last year, the company’s unaudited report for 2017 shows.

The total amount of capital investments made by Pasazieru Vilciens last year reached EUR 1.92 mln, of which EUR 1.46 mln were spent on rolling stock repairs. Investments in other fixed assets came to EUR 460,000. Last year, the company repaired 21 diesel train carriages and six electric train carriages.





In 2017, Pasazieru Vilciens carried over 17,333,380 rail passengers, up 1.5 % against 2016. The number of rail passengers carried by diesel trains grew by 4.5 % y-o-y. Pasazieru Vilciens operated 84,252 train trips last year. Of the total number of the train trips scheduled for last year, 0.16 % were cancelled due to various reasons.





To improve the quality of client service Pasazieru Vilciens plans to replace its ticketing system with a new one, which will be faster, more functional and more secure against counterfeiting. The company plans to certify and launch the new ticketing system in the first half of 2018.





Pasazieru Vilciens also plans to conclude a contract on the purchase of new electrical passenger trains this year.





Pasazieru Vilciens was established in 2001 to separate domestic passenger services from other functions performed by the state-owned Latvijas Dzelzcels (Latvian Railway). Although initially Pasazieru Vilciens was a 100-% owned subsidiary of Latvian Railway, in October 2008 it was transformed into an independent state-owned company.