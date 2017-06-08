Estonia, Good for Business
Monday, 05.03.2018
Estonia's Maicel Uibo takes pentathlon bronze in Birmingham
BC, Tallinn, 05.03.2018.
Estonian athlete Maicel Uibo finished third in heptathlon at the Athletics World Indoor Championships in Birmingham on Saturday, according to Postimees reported LETA/BNS.
With a score of 6,265 points, the Estonian beat his
personal best by 221 points.
France's Kevin Mayer took the gold medal with 6,348 points
and Damian Warner took silver with a Canadian record of 6,343.
Uibo and German athlete Kai Kazmirek were both in contention
for the bronze medal before the final 1,000 meters event. The Estonian ran
2:38.51 while Kazmirek clocked 2:42.15, meaning that the Estonian earned the
bronze. Kazmirek's 6,238 represent his indoor personal best.
