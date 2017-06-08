Estonia's Maicel Uibo takes pentathlon bronze in Birmingham

Estonian athlete Maicel Uibo finished third in heptathlon at the Athletics World Indoor Championships in Birmingham on Saturday, according to Postimees reported LETA/BNS.

With a score of 6,265 points, the Estonian beat his personal best by 221 points.

France's Kevin Mayer took the gold medal with 6,348 points and Damian Warner took silver with a Canadian record of 6,343.





Uibo and German athlete Kai Kazmirek were both in contention for the bronze medal before the final 1,000 meters event. The Estonian ran 2:38.51 while Kazmirek clocked 2:42.15, meaning that the Estonian earned the bronze. Kazmirek's 6,238 represent his indoor personal best.