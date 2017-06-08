27% increase in number of guests staying at Daugavpils accommodation establishments last year

The number of guest staying at Daugavpils accommodation establishments last year reached 53,898, which was 27% more than the previous year, according to information from the Central Statistical Bureau.

Out of those staying at Daugavpils accommodation establishments, 89 % were locals, while 11 % were foreign tourists, with the largest number coming from Lithuania, Russia, Poland, Germany and Belarus.





However, also visiting the city last year were guests from such countries as Argentina, Australia, Japan, South Korea, China, Canada, India, Brazil, New Zealand, Colombia, Egypt, Vietnam, Iran, Moldova and Lebanon.





Furthermore, the updated Daugavpils tourism portal www.visitdaugavpils.lv also began operation last year, offering information in the Latvian, English and Russian languages.