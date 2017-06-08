Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism
27% increase in number of guests staying at Daugavpils accommodation establishments last year
The number of guest staying at Daugavpils accommodation establishments last year reached 53,898, which was 27% more than the previous year, according to information from the Central Statistical Bureau.
Out of those staying at Daugavpils accommodation
establishments, 89 % were locals, while 11 % were foreign tourists, with the
largest number coming from Lithuania, Russia, Poland, Germany and Belarus.
However, also visiting the city last year were guests from
such countries as Argentina, Australia, Japan, South Korea, China, Canada,
India, Brazil, New Zealand, Colombia, Egypt, Vietnam, Iran, Moldova and
Lebanon.
Furthermore, the updated Daugavpils tourism portal
www.visitdaugavpils.lv also began operation last year, offering information in
the Latvian, English and Russian languages.
