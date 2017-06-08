The profit of the business sector in Estonia increased in 2017

According to the preliminary data of Statistics Estonia, in 2017, the total profit of the business sector was 2.8 billion euros, which is 5% more than the year before.

Compared to 2016, total profit increased in most economic activities. Manufacturing and transportation and storage enterprises made the biggest contribution to the total profit of the business sector. The growth in the sector’s profit was negatively affected mainly by real estate and wholesale enterprises. The profit of manufacturing increased by approximately a third compared to 2016, mainly due to an increase in profits in the manufacture of electronics, fuel oil and food products.

In 2017, enterprises sold goods and services for 55 bln euros, which is 10% more than the year before. The biggest increase occurred in the turnover of enterprises specialising in water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities. The turnover of trade and manufacturing enterprises, which have the biggest share in the total turnover of the business sector, increased 8% and 5%, respectively.

Compared to 2016, the total expenditure of enterprises increased 10%, including 9% increase in labour costs. The number of persons employed and the number of hours worked increased 3% and 2%, respectively. In 2017, the labour productivity of the business sector on the basis of value added amounted to an average of 22,600 euros per person employed, i.e. 5% more than in 2016.

In 2017, enterprises invested 2.4 bln euros, which is 15% more than the year before. As in 2016, the investments were made mostly in machinery and equipment, and buildings and civil engineering works. The main investors were manufacturing, transportation and storage, and trade enterprises, accounting for nearly a half of the total investments of all enterprises. Compared to 2016, all investments increased, with the biggest increase registered in investments in computer systems.

In the 4th quarter of 2017, enterprises sold goods and services for 14.5 bln euros, which is 10% more than in the same period of 2016. In the 4th quarter of 2017, enterprises invested 672 mln euros, i.e. a tenth more than in the 4th quarter of 2016.



