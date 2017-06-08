Tallink Grupp's FY profit climbs 11.8% to EUR 49.3 mln

The unaudited revenue of the listed Estonian shipper AS Tallink Grupp in 2017 grew 3.1% year over year to 967 mln euros and net profit moved up 11.8% to 49.3 mln euros or 7.4 cents per share, reports LETA/BNS.

AS Tallink Grupp and its subsidiaries carried a record number of 9.8 mln passengers during the year, 3.2% more than in 2016. The number of cargo units transported increased by 11% compared to the previous financial year to 364,000 units, and total revenue from cargo operations rose 13.3% to 117.7 mln euros.

Passenger numbers hitting a new all-time high boosted the annual sales revenue of the group's restaurants and shops by 15.3 mln euros to 536.7 mln euros. Ticket revenue meanwhile grew by 6.7 mln euros to 242.7 mln euros.





The drivers of revenue growth last year were positive developments registered in several routes and segments. The biggest milestone for the group in the financial year 2017 was the launch of the new LNG powered shuttle vessel Megastar. The ship carried more than two mln passengers on the Tallinn-Helsinki route during the first year, the highest ever number of passengers carried by any of the group's vessels in the Baltic Sea in a single year. Megastar improved the efficiency of the group's shuttle operations and enabled the group to augment the Estonia-Finland segment result despite tighter competition in the market, Tallink told the stock exchange.





The cruise ferry Romantika started operating on the Riga-Stockholm route in December 2016 as a second ship on that route. Due to increased capacity, the segment's result was negative in 2017. However, based on the positive development of the route's volumes since the second ship was added, the management estimates that the segment result will improve in 2018.





On the Tallinn-Stockholm route the annual number of passengers for the first time crossed the one mln mark. Revenue of the Estonia-Sweden route increased by 7.2 mln euros compared to the previous year. Growth was supported by a 4.8% higher passenger number and by a 2.9% increase in the number of transported cargo units. The segment's result deteriorated compared to 2016 due to higher operating costs, as since December 2016 there is larger vessel deployed on the route.





Investments made by Tallink during the financial year amounted to 219.2 mln euros. The largest investment was the purchase of the shuttle ferry Megastar in January 2017. A number of investments were made to upgrade the ships restaurants, shops and cabins. Investments were made also to the development of the online booking and sales systems.





Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to 161.1 mln euros, 7.8% more than in 2016.





Ships of Tallink Grupp made a record 9,966 departures during the year.





The fleet of Tallink Grupp is made up of 14 vessels, and the group operates six ship routes under the Tallink and Silja Line brands. The group employs over 7,000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany.