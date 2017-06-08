Estonia, Good for Business, Port, Tourism, Transport
Tallink Grupp's FY profit climbs 11.8% to EUR 49.3 mln
AS Tallink Grupp
and its subsidiaries carried a record number of 9.8 mln passengers during the
year, 3.2% more than in 2016. The number of cargo units transported increased
by 11% compared to the previous financial year to 364,000 units, and total
revenue from cargo operations rose 13.3% to 117.7 mln euros.
Passenger numbers hitting a new all-time high boosted the
annual sales revenue of the group's restaurants and shops by 15.3 mln euros to
536.7 mln euros. Ticket revenue meanwhile grew by 6.7 mln euros to 242.7 mln
euros.
The drivers of revenue growth last year were positive
developments registered in several routes and segments. The biggest milestone
for the group in the financial year 2017 was the launch of the new LNG powered
shuttle vessel Megastar. The ship carried more than two mln passengers on the
Tallinn-Helsinki route during the first year, the highest ever number of
passengers carried by any of the group's vessels in the Baltic Sea in a single
year. Megastar improved the efficiency of the group's shuttle operations and
enabled the group to augment the Estonia-Finland segment result despite tighter
competition in the market, Tallink
told the stock exchange.
The cruise ferry Romantika started operating on the
Riga-Stockholm route in December 2016 as a second ship on that route. Due to
increased capacity, the segment's result was negative in 2017. However, based
on the positive development of the route's volumes since the second ship was
added, the management estimates that the segment result will improve in 2018.
On the Tallinn-Stockholm route the annual number of
passengers for the first time crossed the one mln mark. Revenue of the
Estonia-Sweden route increased by 7.2 mln euros compared to the previous year.
Growth was supported by a 4.8% higher passenger number and by a 2.9% increase
in the number of transported cargo units. The segment's result deteriorated
compared to 2016 due to higher operating costs, as since December 2016 there is
larger vessel deployed on the route.
Investments made by Tallink
during the financial year amounted to 219.2 mln euros. The largest
investment was the purchase of the shuttle ferry Megastar in January 2017. A
number of investments were made to upgrade the ships restaurants, shops and
cabins. Investments were made also to the development of the online booking and
sales systems.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) amounted to 161.1 mln euros, 7.8% more than in 2016.
Ships of Tallink Grupp
made a record 9,966 departures during the year.
The fleet of Tallink
Grupp is made up of 14 vessels, and the group operates six ship routes
under the Tallink and Silja Line brands. The group employs over 7,000 people in
Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany.
