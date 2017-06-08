Baltic, Estonia, Good for Business, Post Office
Omniva postal services company posts almost EUR 100 mln in turnover in Baltic region
In Lithuania the company increased sales from parcel machine
shipments by 93%, in Latvia by 59% and in Estonia by 26%, while overall in the
Baltic region turnover rose by 42%. Sales revenue from express mail services in
the Baltic region rose by 5%.
Omniva head in
Latvia, Beate Krauze, said that the
steep rise in parcel machine and express mail services can be explained with
the successful development of e-commerce.
"People more often choose to shop without leaving their
home," said Krauze.
The number of parcel machines in Latvia last year rose by 30
to reach 106 parcel machines across Latvia, while the customer demand is still
growing.
The group’s investments last year reached EUR 3.56 mln.
As reported, in 2016 Omniva
posted EUR 2.539 mln in sales in Latvia and its loss contracted several times
to EUR 34,476.
Omniva was
established in 2012, and its share capital is EUR 2,945. Omniva belongs to Estonian postal company Eesti Post.
