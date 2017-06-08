Omniva postal services company posts almost EUR 100 mln in turnover in Baltic region

Omniva postal services group last year posted EUR 99.8 mln in turnover in the Baltic region, which is by 4% more than in the previous financial year, the company’s representatives reported LETA/BNS.

In Lithuania the company increased sales from parcel machine shipments by 93%, in Latvia by 59% and in Estonia by 26%, while overall in the Baltic region turnover rose by 42%. Sales revenue from express mail services in the Baltic region rose by 5%.





Omniva head in Latvia, Beate Krauze, said that the steep rise in parcel machine and express mail services can be explained with the successful development of e-commerce.





"People more often choose to shop without leaving their home," said Krauze.

The number of parcel machines in Latvia last year rose by 30 to reach 106 parcel machines across Latvia, while the customer demand is still growing.

The group’s investments last year reached EUR 3.56 mln.





As reported, in 2016 Omniva posted EUR 2.539 mln in sales in Latvia and its loss contracted several times to EUR 34,476.





Omniva was established in 2012, and its share capital is EUR 2,945. Omniva belongs to Estonian postal company Eesti Post.