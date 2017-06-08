Construction of interior and design quarter Decco Center completed in Riga

Construction company Merks has completed building interior and design quarter Decco Center at 6d Katlakalna Street in Riga, as the company informed LETA.

Construction of Decco Center commenced in April 2017. Merks was the general contractor, responsible for designing the center and overseeing the construction process.





Decco Center comprises several individual showrooms, office buildings and warehouses in a total area of 13,500 square meters. Approximately EUR 10 mln has been invested in construction of the largest interior and design complex in the Baltic countries. The project has been implemented in a very short timeframe as the first stores opened doors already in December 2017.





There are more than 20 showrooms and stores at Decco Center that sell bathroom fixtures and accessories, kitchen furniture and appliances, flooring materials and carpets, doors, tiles, lighting fixtures, interior design items, home textiles and accessories, bedroom and living room furniture, office furniture, wallpapers, blinds, and home automation systems.





The following manufacturers and distributors have their stores at Decco Center at the moment: Wenden, Nakts Mebeles, Arens, Homoe4you, Feidi, Nest Studija, Siena, Kult, Gaismas Un Serviss, Sonel, Prodex, Mebellini, Lett, Korte, Muzas Istaba, Domotika, Watt Group, Innovation, H&L Studija, Anitra.





Company Decco Centrs was registered in March 2017, its share capital is EUR 2,800, according to Firmas.lv data. The company belongs to Estonia's OIM Holding, Greatway, Protrading Grupp and Estate Capital, each with 25% of shares.