Monday, 26.02.2018, 16:22
Czech company SOR to supply electric buses to Rezekne
Czech company SOR that won the tender has already started producing electric buses for Latvia’s eastern city of Rezekne, Rezekne local government informed LETA/BNS.
At the end of last year Rezekne city council signed a financing agreement with the Central Finance and Contracting Agency on production and supply of four electric buses to Rezeknes Satiksme municipal public transport company. The total costs of the project are EUR 1.6 mln, including 85% co-funding from the Cohesion Fund.
The low-deck buses will be 9.5 meters long and will have 26 comfortable seats. The bus will also have special seats for disabled persons and special screens for visually impaired people. The bus will be equipped with a video surveillance system, wireless internet and other modern technologies.
The buses will be supplied by November this year.
