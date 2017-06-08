Tallinn planning to build 10 commercial buildings on property of Eesti Energia

The City of Tallinn is planning to build around 10 commercial buildings on the 42e and 42m Kadaka Road properties owned by the Estonian state-owned energy company Eesti Energia and the company is planning to sell the properties after a detailed plan has been laid down, writes LETA/BNS.

According to a detailed plan, 11 new plots will be formed on the basis of the properties at 42e and 42m Kadaka Road, of which five would be with a commercial and production land purpose, one with a production land purpose, four with a commercial land purpose and one with a transport land purpose. Housing with up to four aboveground stories is planned for the commercial and production land properties, while the pland is to establish housing with up to five aboveground stories on one commercial land property, it appears from an order of the Tallinn city government for adopting the detailed plan.





"42e and 42m Kadaka Road belong to Eesti Energia and at present a detailed plan on the given land is being drawn up, which according to current knowledge should be implemented in summer 2018. After the implementation of the plan, Eesti Energia is planning to transfer immovables unnecessary for the company at a public auction," told Urmas Uibolaid, administrative director of Eesti Energia.





The detailed plan will also enable to design an underground level for some of the buildings. In addition, the plan given a conceptual solutions for the provision of public services and amenities, landscaping, access roads, parking and supply of utility networks.





The compilation of the planning solutions has taken into account that the area is located in a developed district of commercial and production buildings. Based on the town planning aspect, the realization of the detailed plan solution will enable more efficient use of land and this is among one of the steps towards bringing the region into order, the city government's order said.