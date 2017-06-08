Analytics, Baltic States – CIS, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 24.02.2018, 02:49
Lithuanian hotels received by 8.9% more tourists in Q4
In IV quarter 2017, the number of foreign guests received by Lithuania’s accommodation establishments totalled 310.9 thousand (by 8.9% more than in IV quarter 2016). The number of tourists from the EU countries totalled 165.6 thousand (by 9.9% more than in IV quarter 2016), from non-EU countries – 145.3 thousand (by 7.7% more). Almost a half (48.1%) of the foreigners accommodated were guests from the neighbouring countries – Belarus (15.4%), Russia (12%), Latvia (11.7%) and Poland (8.9%). Compared to IV quarter 2016, the number of quests from neighbouring countries grew by 10.6%. The number of guests from Asian countries increased: from South Korea – by 121.3%, Japan – 20.9, Israel – 14.2 and China – by 10.4%. Compared to the same period of 2016, the number of tourists from Scandinavian countries (Denmark, Norway and Sweden), decreased by 1.6%.
The number of Lithuania’s residents accommodated totalled 296.5 thousand, which is by 8.9% more than in IV quarter 2016.
Almost a quarter (24.8%) of tourists stayed in the accommodation establishments of resort towns. Against IV quarter 2016, the number of guests in the accommodation establishments of resort towns grew by 10.3%. Most of guests of the resort towns (76.6%) were residents of Lithuania.
In 2017, accommodation establishments received 2.9 million tourists, or by 6.6% more than in 2016; the number of foreigners amounted to 1.6 million (by 4.3% more).
Number of tourists accommodated and overnight stays
|
|
IV quarter 2017
|
2017
|
Growth, %
|
IV quarter
2017, compared to
|
2017, compared to 2016
|
Number of tourists, thousand
|
|
|
|
|
All accommodation establishments,
total
|
607.4
|
2 928.5
|
8.9
|
6.6
|
Lithuanian residents
|
296.5
|
1 376.6
|
8.9
|
9.4
|
foreigners
|
310.9
|
1 552.0
|
8.9
|
4.3
|
Hotels and motels, total
|
502.3
|
2 246.1
|
9.7
|
7.2
|
Lithuanian residents
|
231.2
|
924.9
|
12.6
|
12.6
|
foreigners
|
271.1
|
1 321.2
|
7.5
|
3.7
|
Number of
overnight stays, thousand
|
|
|
|
|
All accommodation establishments,
total
|
1 339.8
|
6 742.6
|
7.5
|
5.6
|
Lithuanian residents
|
669.3
|
3 388.1
|
6.8
|
6.2
|
foreigners
|
670.5
|
3 354.6
|
8.2
|
4.9
|
Hotels and motels, total
|
889.1
|
4 080.8
|
10.0
|
6.4
|
Lithuanian residents
|
375.4
|
1 554.0
|
13.9
|
10.5
|
foreigners
|
513.7
|
2 526.8
|
7.3
|
4.0
In IV quarter 2017, the country’s hotels and motels accommodated 502.3 thousand tourists, or by 9.7% more than in the same quarter of 2016; the number of foreigners amounted 271.1 thousand (by 7.5% more).
Against IV quarter 2016, hotel and motel room and bed occupancy rates grew by 2.2 and 2.6 percentage points respectively.
In 2017, hotels and motels received 2.2 million tourists, or by 7.2% more than in the 2016; the number of foreigners amounted to 1.3 million (by 3.7% more).
- 23.02.2018 Литовская Apranga налаживает сотрудничество с японской Uniqlo
- 23.02.2018 S&P Global подтвердило кредитный рейтинг Латвии
- 23.02.2018 Промышленность Литвы за год выросла на 6,3% до 1,8 млрд. евро
- 23.02.2018 АО Latvijas kugnieciba увеличило основной капитал до 344 млн. евро
- 23.02.2018 Оборот концерна Latvijas finieris в 2017 году вырос на 7%
- 23.02.2018 В 2017 году клиентов в литовских гостиницах стало больше на 6,6%
- 23.02.2018 Суд ЕС: беременность не спасёт от увольнения
- 23.02.2018 Доходы госбюджета Эстонии в 2017 году выросли на 10,9%
- 23.02.2018 Industrial production in Lithuania decreased by 1.1% in December
- 23.02.2018 Continental chooses Kaunas FEZ to expand its production