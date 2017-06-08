Lithuanian hotels received by 8.9% more tourists in Q4

According to Statistics Lithuania, in IV quarter 2017, the country’s accommodation establishments received 607.4 thousand tourists, or by 8.9% more than IV quarter 2016. Compared to IV quarter 2016, the number of overnight stays grew by 7.5%. One guest stayed in an accommodation establishment for, on average, 2.2 nights.

In IV quarter 2017, the number of foreign guests received by Lithuania’s accommodation establishments totalled 310.9 thousand (by 8.9% more than in IV quarter 2016). The number of tourists from the EU countries totalled 165.6 thousand (by 9.9% more than in IV quarter 2016), from non-EU countries – 145.3 thousand (by 7.7% more). Almost a half (48.1%) of the foreigners accommodated were guests from the neighbouring countries – Belarus (15.4%), Russia (12%), Latvia (11.7%) and Poland (8.9%). Compared to IV quarter 2016, the number of quests from neighbouring countries grew by 10.6%. The number of guests from Asian countries increased: from South Korea – by 121.3%, Japan – 20.9, Israel – 14.2 and China – by 10.4%. Compared to the same period of 2016, the number of tourists from Scandinavian countries (Denmark, Norway and Sweden), decreased by 1.6%.













The number of Lithuania’s residents accommodated totalled 296.5 thousand, which is by 8.9% more than in IV quarter 2016.





Almost a quarter (24.8%) of tourists stayed in the accommodation establishments of resort towns. Against IV quarter 2016, the number of guests in the accommodation establishments of resort towns grew by 10.3%. Most of guests of the resort towns (76.6%) were residents of Lithuania.





In 2017, accommodation establishments received 2.9 million tourists, or by 6.6% more than in 2016; the number of foreigners amounted to 1.6 million (by 4.3% more).





Number of tourists accommodated and overnight stays

IV quarter 2017 2017 Growth, % IV quarter 2017, compared to

IV quarter 2016 2017, compared to 2016 Number of tourists, thousand All accommodation establishments, total 607.4 2 928.5 8.9 6.6 Lithuanian residents 296.5 1 376.6 8.9 9.4 foreigners 310.9 1 552.0 8.9 4.3 Hotels and motels, total 502.3 2 246.1 9.7 7.2 Lithuanian residents 231.2 924.9 12.6 12.6 foreigners 271.1 1 321.2 7.5 3.7 Number of overnight stays, thousand All accommodation establishments, total 1 339.8 6 742.6 7.5 5.6 Lithuanian residents 669.3 3 388.1 6.8 6.2 foreigners 670.5 3 354.6 8.2 4.9 Hotels and motels, total 889.1 4 080.8 10.0 6.4 Lithuanian residents 375.4 1 554.0 13.9 10.5 foreigners 513.7 2 526.8 7.3 4.0





In IV quarter 2017, the country’s hotels and motels accommodated 502.3 thousand tourists, or by 9.7% more than in the same quarter of 2016; the number of foreigners amounted 271.1 thousand (by 7.5% more).













Against IV quarter 2016, hotel and motel room and bed occupancy rates grew by 2.2 and 2.6 percentage points respectively.





In 2017, hotels and motels received 2.2 million tourists, or by 7.2% more than in the 2016; the number of foreigners amounted to 1.3 million (by 3.7% more).