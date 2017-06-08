Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Legislation, Real Estate
Riga plans to allocate additional EUR 3.9 mln for development of Skanste territory
The maximum financing available for the project is EUR 6.09 million, and 85 percent or EUR 5.17 million are financed from the European Regional Development Fund, while EUR 913,407 by the Riga City Council. The Riga City Council city development department representative Oksana Dumpe said that the project costs now are planned at EUR 10.05 million, therefore the local government’s cofinancing has to be raised by EUR 3.9 million.
The goal of the project is to renew the degraded territories of the Skanste neighborhood, ensure environmentally friendly and sustainable growth of the territory’s economic potential and create new work places.
The project includes construction of new streets, connections with other territories, development of sports, entertainment, conference and culture venues, office centers. Private investments worth EUR 8.45 million will be attracted to the project.
The final decision on allocation of the financing will be made by the Riga City Council.
