Baltic Oil Service completes expansion in former oil plant compound

Baltic Oil Service OU, which bought the biodiesel plant of the bankrupt company Biodiesel Paldiski, has completed expansion within the compound and doubled its tank capacity, reports LETA/BNS.

"The investments have been made and the terminal is working at full capacity," Baltic Oil Service board member Mihkel Kapp told BNS. He said that Baltic Oil Service has taken into use the entire territory of the plant by now.





Baltic Oil Service bought the assets of Biodiesel Paldiski following the bankruptcy of the company July 2010.





"Our sights are on regular terminal business. Our plans are to expand and we are planning to increase the tank capacity there," Kapp said in 2016.





Baltic Oil Service has 22 tanks with a total capacity of 39,300 cubic meters in Paldiski. The company handles diesel, light heating oil, aircraft fuel and gasoline. It also engages in the sale of diesel in Estonia.