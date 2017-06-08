Foodstuff, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 22.02.2018, 13:48
HKScan Latvia to make 10 types of dumplings at plant in Jelgava
Jari Latvanen, CEO of HKScan
Latvia, said during the opening ceremony that the output at the Jelgava
plant had tripled since 2010 when HKScan
Latvia bought the Jelgava-based production facility that used to be called Jelgavas Galas Kombinats.
It is planned that other plants of the HKScan group will
also be making pelmeni but the new production line at the Jelagava plant will
be turning out ten types of pelmeni with different fillings (meat, cheese,
Bolognese sauce, and others). EUR 300,000 were invested in the new production
line.
HKScan has become
one of the leading meatpackers in the Baltic states due to a number of factors,
including the plant in Jelgava, Latvanen said. Currently pelmeni are sold in
the Baltic states but there are plans for exports to Finland, the United
Kingdom and Ireland. Pelmeni are also gaining popularity in other parts of the
world, including in Italy and Asia, he said.
The production plant in Jelgava makes meat products of
Jelgava, Rigas Miesnieks and Rakvere brands, and its annual output is 10,000.
As reported, HKScan Latvia in 2016 posted EUR
33.679 million in sales, down 5.9 percent from a year ago, while the company's
profit dropped 3.3 times to EUR 654,518. The financial results for 2017 have
not yet been published.
Founded in 1922, HKScan Latvia has been a part of
Finland's HKScan group since 1998. HKScan is one of
the leading food companies in Northern Europe. It has meat processing companies
in Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Poland and the Baltic states.
