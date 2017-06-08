Alcohol, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Beer production in Latvia rises 11% in 2017
105.9 million liters of beer was imported last year, a 21.8% increase on
2016.
The amount of exported beer rose 2.2 times, from 10.29 million liters in
2016 to 10.29 million liters last year.
In 2016, 73.95 million liters of beer was produced in Latvia, a decrease of
13.7% from 2015.
In 2017, production of alcoholic beverages (except beer) in Latvia
increased by 4.5% year-on-year to 55.26 million liters, according to the data
on excise goods released by the State Revenue Service.
Winemaking declined by 5.6%, production of intermediate products with
alcohol content between 15% and 22% fell 21.6%.
At the same time, there was an increase in production of fermented
beverages with alcohol content up to 6% (by 4.2%), fermented beverages with
alcohol content over 6% (by 51.3%) and intermediate products with alcohol
content up to 15% (by 34.8%).
In terms of absolute alcohol by volume, production of alcoholic beverages
in Latvia last year increased by 4% compared to 2016.
As reported, there were 52.91 million liters of alcoholic beverages, except
beer, produced in Latvia in 2016, down 1.1% from 2015.
