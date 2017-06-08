Beer production in Latvia rises 11% in 2017

In 2007, a total of 72.06 million liters of beer was produced in Latvia, which is 11% more than in 2016, reports LETA, according to the State Revenue Service's data.

105.9 million liters of beer was imported last year, a 21.8% increase on 2016.

The amount of exported beer rose 2.2 times, from 10.29 million liters in 2016 to 10.29 million liters last year.

In 2016, 73.95 million liters of beer was produced in Latvia, a decrease of 13.7% from 2015.

In 2017, production of alcoholic beverages (except beer) in Latvia increased by 4.5% year-on-year to 55.26 million liters, according to the data on excise goods released by the State Revenue Service.

Winemaking declined by 5.6%, production of intermediate products with alcohol content between 15% and 22% fell 21.6%.

At the same time, there was an increase in production of fermented beverages with alcohol content up to 6% (by 4.2%), fermented beverages with alcohol content over 6% (by 51.3%) and intermediate products with alcohol content up to 15% (by 34.8%).

In terms of absolute alcohol by volume, production of alcoholic beverages in Latvia last year increased by 4% compared to 2016.

As reported, there were 52.91 million liters of alcoholic beverages, except beer, produced in Latvia in 2016, down 1.1% from 2015.