Turnover of Lithuanian wholesalers over EUR 20 bln in 2017

Turnover of Lithuania's wholesale companies, excluding car and motorcycle sales, totaled at 20.45 billion euros not including VAT at current prices in 2017, Verslo Zinios business daily said, citing Statistics Lithuania, writes LETA/BNS.

Tadas Povilauskas, senior analyst at SEB Bankas, said the wholesale sector, speaking about the food and beverage wholesalers that do not reexport the goods, is largely related with tendencies of household consumption in Lithuania and is directly dependent on changes on the retail trade market. In his words, turnover of food wholesalers and retailers last year faster due to higher prices.

"Trade companies are not happy about the actual slow-down of the trade growth, as our market hit the ceiling of consumption due to the declining population numbers. On the other hand, higher prices often enable to earn more at the same margin," Povilauskas told the daily.

According to Verslo Zinios, experts believe that 2018 would bring minimum growth for food wholesalers, as consumption should not expand faster, and the public pressure for lower prices will remain high.