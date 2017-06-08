Analytics, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Retail
Turnover of Lithuanian wholesalers over EUR 20 bln in 2017
Tadas Povilauskas, senior analyst at SEB Bankas, said the wholesale sector, speaking about
the food and beverage wholesalers that do not reexport the goods, is largely
related with tendencies of household consumption in Lithuania and is directly
dependent on changes on the retail trade market. In his words, turnover of food
wholesalers and retailers last year faster due to higher prices.
"Trade companies are not happy about the actual slow-down of the trade
growth, as our market hit the ceiling of consumption due to the declining
population numbers. On the other hand, higher prices often enable to earn more
at the same margin," Povilauskas told the daily.
According to Verslo Zinios, experts believe that 2018 would bring minimum
growth for food wholesalers, as consumption should not expand faster, and the
public pressure for lower prices will remain high.
