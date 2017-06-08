Baltic Export, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Latvia raises exports of forestry products by 6% in 2017
Timber and
timber products made up the bulk or 84.7% (84.9% a year ago) of total forestry
product exports in 2017, accounting for EUR 1.88 billion and rising 5.7%
year-on-year.
Timber exports last year included EUR 604.245 million
worth of sawn timber, down 1.1% year-on-year. Firewood exports shrank 3.1% to
EUR 284.557 million, and plywood exports declined 12.9% to EUR 192.94 million.
Exports of woodchip plates increased 23.3% to EUR 192.45 million, and
round-timber exports fell 0.8% to EUR 139.815 million.
Furniture exports grew 0.2% year-on-year to EUR
148.356 million last year, and exports of paper, cardboard and their products
rose 11.3% year-on-year to EUR 118.911 million.
Last year, Latvia supplied its forestry products
mainly to the UK (17.2%), Estonia (10.9%) and Germany (9.8%). As compared to
2016, forestry industry exports to the UK dropped 3.6% to EUR 380.777 million,
exports to Estonia increased 16.5% to EUR 240.892 million, and exports to
Germany rose 5.8% to EUR 218.173 million.
In 2016, Latvia exported EUR 2.095 billion worth of
forestry products.
