Latvia raises exports of forestry products by 6% in 2017

In 2017, Latvia exported EUR 2.22 billion worth of forestry products, up 6% against 2016, writes LETA, according to information released by the Agriculture Ministry.

Timber and timber products made up the bulk or 84.7% (84.9% a year ago) of total forestry product exports in 2017, accounting for EUR 1.88 billion and rising 5.7% year-on-year.

Timber exports last year included EUR 604.245 million worth of sawn timber, down 1.1% year-on-year. Firewood exports shrank 3.1% to EUR 284.557 million, and plywood exports declined 12.9% to EUR 192.94 million. Exports of woodchip plates increased 23.3% to EUR 192.45 million, and round-timber exports fell 0.8% to EUR 139.815 million.

Furniture exports grew 0.2% year-on-year to EUR 148.356 million last year, and exports of paper, cardboard and their products rose 11.3% year-on-year to EUR 118.911 million.

Last year, Latvia supplied its forestry products mainly to the UK (17.2%), Estonia (10.9%) and Germany (9.8%). As compared to 2016, forestry industry exports to the UK dropped 3.6% to EUR 380.777 million, exports to Estonia increased 16.5% to EUR 240.892 million, and exports to Germany rose 5.8% to EUR 218.173 million.

In 2016, Latvia exported EUR 2.095 billion worth of forestry products.