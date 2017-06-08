EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Forum, Good for Business, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 21.02.2018, 00:49
Melbardis and Strenga to each receive cash reward of up to EUR 38,418 for bronze
BC, Riga, 20.02.2018.Print version
The Latvian two-man bobsleigh duo of Oskars Melbardis and Janis Strenga will most likely each receive a cash award of up to EUR 38,418 for their third place finish in the Olympic two-man bobsleigh competition yesterday, according to Cabinet of Ministers regulations, informs LETA.
The final amount will be decided by the Latvian National Sports Council
taking into account various criteria.
As reported, Latvian bobsleigh pilot Oskars Melbardis and brakeman Janis
Strenga on Monday won bronze in two-man bobsleigh event at the 2018 Winter
Olympics, finishing just 0.05 seconds behind the first place.
This is Latvia's first medal at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games.
The other Latvian team, Oskars Kibermanis and Matiss Miknis finished in
ninth place.
The German team of Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis shared first
place with Canada's Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz with identical times
after Heat 4.
Before the decisive Heat 4, the Latvian team was in fourth place.
