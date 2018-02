Hesburger to invest EUR 5.5 mln in expansion in Latvia in 2018

The Finnish-owned fast food chain Hesburger in 2018 plans to invest EUR 5.5 million in expansion of its business in Latvia, the company announced LETA.

In 2018, Hesburger also plans to invest EUR 4 million in development of its operations in Lithuania and EUR 2 million in Estonia. Thus, total investments in development in the three Baltic states this year are planned at EUR 11.5 million.





Ieva Salmela, the Development Director at Hesburger, said that investments in Latvia will be used to open five new restaurants and to renovate an existing restaurant.





This year Hesburger also intends to open three or four new restaurants in Lithuania and two new restaurants in Estonia.





In September 2017 Hesburger launched in the Latvian market a mobile application for placing orders online. By now the app has been downloaded more than 131,000 times. This year Hesburger will continue developing digital services.





As reported, Hesburger's aggregate sales in the Baltics reached EUR 67.88 million in 2017, including EUR 22.47 million in Latvia (up 13.3% year-on-year), EUR 23.43 million in Lithuania (up 30.1%) and EUR 21.98 million in Estonia (up 8.3%).





Currently there are over 450 Hesburger restaurants in nine countries. Hesburger chain runs 139 restaurants in the Baltic states and employs more than 1,700 people.