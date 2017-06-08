Construction, Good for Business, Lithuania, Real Estate
Tuesday, 20.02.2018, 12:29
Merko to build apartment building in Vilnius
Vilnius, 20.02.2018.
UAB Merko Statyba, the Lithuanian subsidiary of the listed Estonian construction group AS Merko Ehitus, has started the construction of a three-storey apartment building in the Old Town of Vilnius which is to be complete by the end of 2019, informs LETA/BNS.
Merko Statyba has launched the Basteja Life development project in the Old Town of
Vilnius. The three-storey apartment building at Strazdelio str. 5 will be
completed by the end of 2019, the company told the stock exchange.
The building will have 75 apartments and 87 underground parking places.
Merko manages all phases of the development -- planning, design,
construction, sales and service during the warranty period.
