Merko to build apartment building in Vilnius

Merko Statyba has launched the Basteja Life development project in the Old Town of Vilnius. The three-storey apartment building at Strazdelio str. 5 will be completed by the end of 2019, the company told the stock exchange.

The building will have 75 apartments and 87 underground parking places.

Merko manages all phases of the development -- planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.