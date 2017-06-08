Analytics, Construction, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Real Estate
Lithuania's and Latvia's Q4 construction growth among EU's biggest
BC, Vilnius, 20.02.2018.
Lithuania's annual construction output growth in the fourth quarter of 2017 was among the biggest in the European Union, figures from the EU statistical office Eurostat showed on February 19th, cites LETA/BNS.
Production in the construction sector in Lithuania increased by 10.5% in October-December from a year ago.
Larger increases were only recorded in Hungary (35%), Slovenia (26.4%), Latvia (20.9%) and Poland (17.5%). Estonia has not provided its data to Eurostat.
Based on the available data, production in construction in the whole of the EU rose by 2.5% year-on-year.
